Big E vs. Sheamus

We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We get a backstage promo from earlier today where Sheamus mocked Big E and said Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been propping him up, so now it's his time to fall. Big E is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds to start. Sheamus takes it against the ropes and backs off after the referee counts. Sheamus argues some with the referee. They tangle some more and Big E slams Sheamus, then talks down at him. Sheamus comes back and takes Big E down with a headlock. They run the ropes. Big E ducks a clothesline and drops Sheamus with an elbow. Big E keeps control and clubs Sheamus on the apron. The referee keeps counting after Big E gets dropped at ringside. Big E makes it back in at the 8 count but Sheamus stomps away, focusing on the knee now.

Sheamus keeps Big E down with more punishment to the leg. He poses and shows off some as the referee checks on Big E. Sheamus goes right back to focusing on the hurt leg. Sheamus covers and Big E kicks out at 1. Sheamus puts his knee into Big E's knee and twists it, keeping him grounded. Big E fights free but Sheamus nails the Irish Curse backbreaker for a 2 count.

Sheamus applies a half-Crab submission now. Big E looks to mount a comeback but Sheamus rocks him in the face a few times with a big boot and an elbow to the face, and keeps control. Sheamus comes off the top but Big E catches him and tosses him. Big E with another big suplex. Sheamus blocks a belly-to-belly suplex with a headbutt. Big E comes right back with the Uranage for a 2 count. Big E gets up as Sheamus rolls to the apron. Big E runs the ropes for the Spear but Sheamus gets a knee up. Sheamus launches himself in from the apron over the top rope with a shoulder tackle. Big E comes back with a belly-to-belly. Big E dances over Sheamus while he's down but it backfires as Sheamus scoops him and nails an Alabama Slam in the middle of the ring for another 2 count.

They trade strikes from their knees in the middle of the ring but Sheamus gets the best of Big E. Sheamus gets up first and applies another submission, twisting the hurt knee. Big E reaches for the bottom rope but Sheamus applies the pressure. Big E finally breaks the hold by getting the bottom rope. Sheamus gets up first and kicks Big E. Big E ends up dumping Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Sheamus comes back to the apron as Big E runs the ropes. He delivers a big Spear, sending Sheamus to the floor. Big E tumbles with him but brings it back in the ring, rallying the crowd.

Big E scoops for the Big Ending but it's blocked. Sheamus takes Big E right to the mat in a submission. Big E screams out in pain at the heel hook, then starts pounding on Sheamus to break it. Sheamus comes right back with a big knee to the face for a close 2 count. Big E blocks a Brogue Kick and slams Sheamus to the mat. He comes right back and nails the Big Ending for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Big E

