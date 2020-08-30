WWE United States Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews

We go right to the ring as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Out first comes The Hurt Business - Bobby Lashley with MVP and Shelton Benjamin. We get a pre-show video with MVP cutting a promo on how the champ previously got lucky, but tonight he gets Lashley. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews. MVP and Benjamin take their seats near the announcers.

They go at it back & forth to start. Lashley overpowers early on and beats Crews around. Crews sends Lashley to the floor. Crews fights from the apron and nails a stiff kick. Crews moonsaults to the floor and takes Lashley down. The referee counts as MVP and Benjamin intimidate Crews. Lashley comes back and brings it in the ring, slamming Crews back into the corner a few times. Lashley drops Crews over the top rope and he ends up on the floor as MVP and Benjamin applaud.

Lashley follows and scoops Crews on his shoulders, then runs and rams Crews into the ring post. The referee counts and Lashley brings it back in for a 2 count. Lashley grounds Crews in the middle of the ring now. Lashley continues to dominate, launching Crews across the ring with a fall-away slam. Crews slides out of a hold and nails an enziguri to the back of the head but Lashley is still standing. Lashley manages to come right back with a Dominator for a close 2 count, and another. Lashley stands tall and wastes some time as MVP barks from ringside.

Lashley charges but Crews dodges him. Crews with kicks and a big crossbody from the second rope. They get up and Crews unloads, taking it back to the corner with thrusts and forearms. Crews yells out as the crowd cheers him on. Crews with a running splash n the corner. Crews ducks Lashley but Lashley blocks the Toss Powerbommb. Crews comes right back with a suplex and a standing moonsault for a close 2 count.

Crews presses Lashley high but Lashley slides out. They tangle and Crews nails a German suplex. Lashley comes right back at him but Crews catches him in another German. Lashley is finally down. Crews goes to the top and hits the big Frogsplash for a close 2 count. MVP and Benjamin show concern at ringside now. Crews with more offense in the corner, unloading on Lashley. More back and forth until Lashley catches Crews with a huge chokeslam, driving him into the mat. Lashley waits for Crews to get up as MVP begins to celebrate at ringside. Lashley applies the Full Lashley and takes Crews to the mat with it. Crews quickly taps out for the title change.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Bobby Lashley

