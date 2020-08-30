King Baron Corbin vs. Matt Riddle

Back from a break and out comes King Baron Corbin first, carried to the ring on his sedan. Matt Riddle is out next. Riddle hops in the ring but Corbin decks him with a cheap shot clothesline to start. The referee checks on Riddle and he's ready to go. The bell rings and here we go. Corbin unloads in the corner and stomps away on Riddle.

Corbin goes right back to stomping on Riddle while he's down. Corbin sends Riddle to the floor and follows, beating on him and taunting him against the announce table. The crowd boos as Riddle unloads and the referee counts. Corbin brings it back in for a close 2 count. Riddle fights out of a hold now but Corbin knees him in the gut. Riddle takes more shots but just gets angry. Riddle unloads on Corbin into the corner now. Riddle catches Corbin for a Kimura Lock now. Corbin powers up and slams Riddle in the middle of the ring. Riddle comes right back and hops on Corbin's back with a Sleeper.

Corbin starts to fade as Riddle brings him down. Corbin breaks free but Riddle comes right back with another hold on the mat. Corbin tries to power up but Riddle has a body scissors on. Riddle with more strikes while Corbin tries to get up. Corbin makes it to his feet and slings Riddle to the floor. Corbin runs out and back in, dropping Riddle with a clothesline for a close 2 count. Corbin shows some frustration now.

Corbin fights Riddle off and drops him into the corner again. Corbin works Riddle over and talks trash, also telling the referee to shut up. Riddle tries to mount a comeback but Corbin applies a Chicken Wing submission. Riddle starts to fade now as the referee checks on him. Riddle gets free but Corbin ducks a clothesline and nails a sideslam. Riddle kicks out at 2 and Corbin shows some frustration. Corbin wastes some time now, working Riddle over and yelling out at the crowd and the announcers. Riddle with a big kick and some strikes but Corbin comes right back and levels him with a high elbow. Riddle kicks out at 2.

Riddle finally kicks Corbin back to the floor after Corbin runs out and right back in. Riddle follows but Corbin rams him into the edge of the apron. They bring it back in and Riddle ducks a strike, then kicks Corbin in the face. Riddle kips up and unloads with running strikes in the corner. Riddle is fired up now as he hits the Broton. Riddle with the running knee to the face for another 2 count. Riddle talks some trash and starts delivering kicks while Corbin gets to his feet. Riddle with a big right hand. Corbin fights back but Riddle keeps the strikes coming. Riddle kicks Corbin but Corbin drops him with a big punch.

Corbin is doubled over while Riddle is still down. Corbin takes Riddle to the corner for a superplex but Riddle keeps fighting. Riddle leaps and lands on his feet but Corbin ends up catching him with Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin is really frustrated now. Corbin crawls over and mounts Riddle with lefts and rights while talking trash. Riddle resists some and then starts connecting with elbows to the head while still on the mat.

Riddle with a Triangle now. Corbin powers up but Riddle recovers to his feet. Riddle with a big kick, then the Bro 2 Sleep. Riddle goes to the top and hits the Floating Bro for the pin to win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

