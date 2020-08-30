Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

We go back to the ring and out first comes Keith Lee with a new theme song. Randy Orton is out next.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and Orton takes control with a headlock in the middle of the ring. They break and collide but both are still standing, barely. Orton runs and Lee hops over him. Lee comes right back with a crossbody in the middle of the ring, sending Orton to the floor to regroup.

Orton returns to the ring and talks trash as they face off, saying he demands Lee's respect as The Legend Killer. Orton delivers several huge chops but Lee just takes them and gets angrier. Lee whips Orton into the corner and drops him with the double chops to the chest. Lee takes it to the corner but Orton fights out. Lee sends him back in and charges but Orton sends Lee shoulder-first into the barrier. Lee falls out to the floor and Orton follows. Orton slams Lee back on top of the announce table. Lee falls to the other side as the referee counts. Lee makes it back in at the 8 count and Orton starts stomping.

Orton keeps Lee down and drops a big knee for a 2 count. Orton grounds Lee with a headlock now as the referee checks on him. Lee fights up and out but Orton clubs him back down. More back and forth now. Orton runs into an elbow in the corner. Lee then sends Orton flying out of the ring to the floor with a big Pounce. Lee follows to the floor and slams Orton onto the announce table as the referee keeps counting. Orton gets up in the ring first and kicks Lee as he comes in from the apron. Orton with the second rope draping DDT.

Orton shows off and wastes some time while Lee is down. Orton hits the mat and waits for Lee to get up, pounding on the mat. Lee blocks the RKO and lifts Orton high in the air for the big sitdown Spirit Bomb. Lee holds the powerbomb for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Keith Lee

