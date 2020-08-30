No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

We go back to the ring for tonight's No Holds Barred Triple Threat main event as WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt makes his unique entrance first, carrying the head lantern out. Braun Strowman suddenly attacks from behind while the lights are out.

Strowman unloads on The Fiend and hits a big running powerslam for a close 2 count. Fiend is still wearing his entrance gear. Fiend stands up but Strowman rocks him into the corner, unloading with rights and headbutts. Fiend charges and launches himself for a big collision in the middle of the ring. Fiend nails Sister Abigail but Strowman kicks out. Strowman beats Fiend around the ringside area now. Fiend fights back and sends Strowman into the apron. Fiend catches Strowman and puts him through the announce table with the Uranage. Fiend looks around and stares at Strowman as we see Alexa Bliss backstage watching, twirling her hair.

Fiend pulls his huge mallet from under the ring. He drags it over but Strowman throws an announce table chair at him. Fiend goes down. Strowman clubs Fiend, dropping him on top of half of the steel ring steps. There's still no sign of Roman Reigns or Paul Heyman.

Strowman grabs Fiend's mallet and approaches but Fiend kicks him. Fiend sends Strowman into the barrier. Strowman stops himself from going over the barrier. Fiend keeps pounding on him. Fiend grabs the mallet and drops Strowman with a big swing to the chest. Fiend screams and laughs while Strowman is down. Strowman starts getting up. Fiend slams him face-first into the steps. Fiend snaps Strowman's neck while standing on the steps. Strowman goes down at ringside.

Fiend grabs half of the steel steps as Strowman tries to recover. Fiend charges with the steps and Strowman goes back down. Fiend raises his arms in the air and yells out. We see Bliss backstage watching again. Fiend sends Strowman ribs-first into the barrier again. Fiend stomps on Strowman while he's down on the ramp. Fiend beats Strowman up the ramp to the stage area now. Fiend snaps Strowman's neck again to put him back down.

Strowman counters a shot into the large LED board, sending Fiend into the board instead. Fiend fights Strowman off with a right hand. Fiend goes for Sister Abigail on the stage but Strowman blocks with a headbutt. Strowman rocks Fiend and then charges, driving him off the stage. They both land on top of some equipment and what sounds like a table. Strowman recovers first and pounds on Fiend. Strowman brings Fiend back over next to the stage and then the ring. Strowman rolls Fiend into the ring. Strowman takes his time walking around the ring and finally steps on the apron. Strowman walks over to the corner and climbs to the top. Fiend starts getting to his feet. Fiend cuts Strowman off as he struggles to get to the top. Fiend climbs up and delivers headbutts. Fiend with a big superplex now. The ring implodes. The ropes break and most of the ring collapses. The referee is sent to the floor. Fiend and Strowman are down as the music hits and out comes Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman.

Reigns has a steel chair in hand. Heyman hands him the Payback contract and Reigns signs it. Reigns walks to the ring with the chair.

Reigns goes to pin Fiend but there's no referee. A new referee runs down and Reigns yells at him to get his ass in here. Fiend kicks out. Reigns tries again and then tries to pin Strowman but no luck. Reigns brings the chair in the ring now as Strowman gets up. Reigns unloads on him with chair shots. Reigns covers Strowman but he kicks out just in time. Reigns can't believe it. Reigns looks up at Heyman, then back at The Fiend. Fiend jumps up and hits Reigns with the Mandible Claw. Reigns blocks it with a low blow. Reigns falls out of the ring as the ropes are broken. Reigns clutches his mouth from the Mandible.

Reigns comes back in as Strowman stumbles to his feet. Reigns puts him down with a Spear. Reigns covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns

