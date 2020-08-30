Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

We go back to the ring and out first comes the team of Seth Rollins and Murphy. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are out next.

The match starts after Rey and his son pull a plan to trick their opponents. They attack and get the upperhand. Rollins calms Murphy down and order is restored. Rollins and Dominik go at it now. Rollins with a kick to the gut. Dominik comes back with a kick to the face. Rollins sends him to the apron. Dominik springboards in and hits a big arm drag to send Rollins to the floor. Rollins is furious.

Rey comes in and unloads on Murphy, sending him down in the corner. Rey wants Rollins. Dominik yells at Rollins to get his punk ass in. Rollins tags in and has words with Rey. Rey slaps him and goes to work in the middle of the ring after Rollins dared him. Rollins comes back and beats Rey down in the corner. Rey comes back with a big plancha for a 2 count. Rey with a big kick against the ropes. Rollins scoops Rey in the air and drops him into a big Gutbuster.

Murphy tags in but Rey takes him out. Rey ends up double teamed on the floor. Murphy works on Rey against the apron as Rollins directs traffic. Murphy brings it back in for a 2 count. Rollins tags back in and they double team Rey in the corner. Murphy comes back in and keeps Rey down. Murphy taunts Rey while he's down now. Rey fights off a double team and in comes Dominik. Rollins ends up countering Dominik and hitting a Falcon Arrow in the middle of the ring. Rollins shows off some and stomps away on Dominik. Murphy tags back in and they take turns on Dominik. Murphy works Dominik over and hits a snap suplex. Murphy with an abdominal stretch to Dominik now as the crowd rallies and Rey looks on.

Rollins comes back in and keeps pounding on Dominik to keep him down, taunting him while Rey watches. Rollins sends Dominik to the floor. The referee stops Rollins from following, which allows Murphy to go out for a cheap shot. Dominik blocks it and sends Murphy into the barrier. Rollins flies out but also ends up slamming into the barrier. Dominik returns to the ring and crawls for his dad. Rey tags in and goes at it with Rollins. Rey drops Rollins face-first into the top turnbuckle. Rey jumps to the top and hits a big moonsault but Rollins kicks out at 2.

Rollins ends up avoiding a 619. They tangle and Rey blocks a powerbomb, rolling through with a kick to the face for a 2 count as Murphy breaks it up. Dominik baits Murphy into the corner and ends up dropping him with a tornado DDT. Rollins with a Slingblade on Dominik. Rey flies off the top with a seated senton on Rollins. Rollins comes right back with a backbreaker on Rey. They're all down now.

Rollins and Rey go at it in the ring while Dominik and Murphy are on the outside. Rey stuns Rollins and takes Murphy out on the floor. Rey comes back in and goes to the top for a big crossbody but Rollins hits him with double knees in mid-air. Rollins superkicks Rey to the face for a close 2 count. Rey avoids the big Stomp from Rollins. They tangle and Rollins plants Rey face-first. Dominik breaks the pin up just in time. Murphy grabs Dominik but Dominik sends him to the floor. Rollins drops Dominik from behind. Rollins and Murphy bring him out, sending him into the barrier with the double team. Rollins brings Rey out and launches him into the barrier now.

Rollins brings Rey back in as the referee counts. Rollins stares Rey down and taunts him. Rollins holds Rey, tags in Murphy and orders him to kick Rey in the head. Rollins launches Rey into the corner but this backfires and Murphy's kick nails Rollins in the face instead. Rey ends up sending Murphy into the ropes for 619 but Dominik tags in, sliding his dad under the bottom rope to Rollins on the floor, launching Rollins into the barrier. Dominik goes back over and hits 619 on Murphy. Dominik goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash on Murphy for the pin to win.

Winners: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

