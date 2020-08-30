The IIconics vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott

We go to the ring as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott are out first, wearing matching gear. Out next are The IIconics - Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. They work the mic on the way to the ring and taunt Liv and Riott.

Kay starts off with Riott. Riott ducks a big boot, knocks Royce off the apron and unloads on Kay. Liv tags in for the double team but it backfires and they both get dropped. Liv kicks out at 2. Royce tags in for the double team on Liv now. Riott eventually fights back and knocks Kay off the apron. Royce slaps her from behind. Riott goes after Royce and chases her around the ring but Kay drops her at ringside. Kay brings Riott back in for a 2 count.

Royce comes back in for more double teaming on Riott while she's down. Riott rolls Royce for a 2 count. Royce drops Riott for another quick pin attempt. Royce keeps Riott down near their corner and in comes Kay for another double team and pin attempt. Kay grounds Riott now. Riott looks to fight back at one point but Kay drops her again and takes her time, covering for another 2 count. Royce tags back in and also takes her time with Riott. Riott crawls for a tag but Royce drags her back and keeps her down for 2. Royce grounds Riott as the referee checks on her. Royce with a knee to the back and another submission. Liv ends up stopping Kay from coming at ringside, but Royce knocks Liv off the apron. Kay tries to convince Liv that Riott hit her. The IIconics go on and double team Riott. Liv looks to be having second thoughts as she backs away from the apron. Liv cries at ringside while Kay taunts her and keeps Riott grounded. Kay goes back to Riott but Riott nails an enziguri.

Liv is struggling with the decision but goes back to the apron and tags herself in. She runs wild on Kay and then Royce after she comes back in. Liv drops Royce with a kick. Royce runs into a back elbow in the corner. Liv comes off the second rope and slips a bit but stays on top of Royce. Liv with a double stomp to the back of the neck for a close 2 count. Liv tags Riott in and they go for the double team but Royce fights them off. Liv gets sent to the floor. Kay tags in and they hit the Déjà Vu double team to Riott. Kay covers for the pin in the middle of the ring but Liv leaps in to break it up. Liv drags Riott to the corner and tags herself in. Royce also runs in and they go at it. Royce decks her and tags in Kay. Liv blocks the Déjà Vu and sends Kay into Royce. Liv with the Ob-Livion to Royce but Kay comes right back. More back and forth now. Liv comes in with double knees to Kay and Riott follows up with the Riott Kick. Riott covers Kay for the pin to win.

Winners: Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott

