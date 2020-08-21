Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will feature the final build for Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view, plus the debut of the new WWE ThunderDome state-of-the-art viewing experience.

This will mark WWE's return to live TV amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SmackDown will air live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, which has been transformed into The ThunderDome.

Tonight's show will feature two title matches - SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura will defend against Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, and WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles will defend against Jeff Hardy.

Below is the current line-up for tonight's show:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defends against Jeff Hardy

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defend against Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado

* Big E vs. Sheamus

* WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman delivers one final message before SummerSlam

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.