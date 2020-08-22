- Above is the UpUpDownDown 2020 Super SlamSummer Spectacular Turbo 2020. The video features current UUDD Champion Tyler Breeze defending his title against other WWE Superstars (Samoa Joe, Zelina Vega, Adam Cole, and Sasha Banks).

- Yesterday it was announced Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods were set to be the hosts for Talking Smack, which returned today (and each Saturday morning going forward) on the WWE Network. Despite WWE advertising Woods, The Miz ended up co-hosting with Braxton on the first show. No reason was given as to why Miz filled in, or if he will continued to co-host.

- In the video below, Lacey Evans (a former marine herself) spoke about veteran PTSD awareness and participated in a 22 push-up challenge. In the caption, she wrote:

"On average, 22 veterans take their own life a DAY. If you or someone you know need help please do what you can to find it. Be vigilant and pay attention to those you love, be patient with yourself and know you ARE NOT ALONE. This is a problem so many face and for the next 22 days we can help spread awareness, knowledge for those who don't know where to turn and remember all the lives we continue to lose! @sarahrowe you are up ya nasty!"