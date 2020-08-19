WWE ThunderDome registration went live last night and capacity was quickly reached for the debut that will come with Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode from the Amway Center in Orlando, which will be the SummerSlam go-home show.

WWE announced on Twitter shortly after registration for SmackDown opened, "#WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #SmackDown this Friday. Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SummerSlam!"

As noted, WWE will have rows of fans shown on almost 1,000 LED boards for the new state-of-the-art viewing experience. ThunderDome will be used for all upcoming RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events for the foreseeable future.

The rules for ThunderDome registration notes that seats are selected on a first-come, first-served basis. WWE reminded fans that they will be on a live TV show, asking them to be camera-ready.

WWE also noted in the rules that they reserve the right to remove any fan from the live stream for inappropriate conduct or technical issues.

"We reserve the right to terminate your participation at our sole discretion if your attire contains any immoral graphics, images or text, any political statements, slogans, logos, graphics or other commercial identification of third-parties other than the WWE, its athletes and sponsors," the rules note.

Below are part of the registration rules issued to fans:

All registered fans are further selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Please make sure you are camera ready. Remember, you will be appearing on a live show. We reserve the right to remove you from the live stream at any time, for any reason. The audience will be refreshed throughout the night and you may not be included in the entire broadcast. In addition, we may remove you from the live stream for any inappropriate conduct or technical issues. Watch the show through the stream on your device. Position yourself in front of your camera from your midsection up, leaving a little room above your head. Make sure you have good lighting. Only one fan permitted per seat. Your attire must be appropriate and must remain on at all times. Officially licensed WWE clothing is preferred, if available. We reserve the right to terminate your participation at our sole discretion if your attire contains any immoral graphics, images or text, any political statements, slogans, logos, graphics or other commercial identification of third-parties other than the WWE, its athletes and sponsors.