- Above is new video of Karrion Kross training for his match with WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee at Saturday's "Takeover: XXX" event. Scarlett is also featured in the video. Remember to join us for live Takeover coverage beginning at 6:30pm ET with the Pre-Show.

- WWE ThunderDome registration is now open for Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as seen in the tweet below. Capacity will likely be reached soon as it was when SmackDown registration opened on Tuesday night.

You can click here for video, photos and news from Thursday's ThunderDome sneak peek. The new state-of-the-art viewing experience will officially debut tonight with the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.