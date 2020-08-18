WWE has reportedly discussed the potential introduction of a RAW Underground Title belt.

There's no word yet on if WWE will begin using a RAW Underground Title, but @BeltFanDan reports that the idea of a title for Shane McMahon's new concept was pitched at one point.

It was noted that suggestions for the RAW Underground Title included a design that would look "beat up" like the WWE Hardcore Title, with spray paint and simulated brick texturing.

Stay tuned for updates on RAW Underground. You can read our report on Week 4 of the "worked shoot-style" fighting concept by clicking here.