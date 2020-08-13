WWE star and manager Zelina Vega recently took to her Instagram and shared a photo sitting poolside. She included the caption, "Even extra at the pool." She also, once again, used the #muneca hashtag, which has been her staple when releasing photo shoots online.

Vega is currently involved in a feud with Bianca Belair, who recently attacked Vega during a live Twitch stream. Belair has been under the impression that Vega was the one who poisoned RAW tag champion Montez Ford on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

On August 5, Zelina tweeted, "Yo. @BiancaBelairWWE... IT WASN'T ME!!!!! @WWE TELL HER!!!!!"

Bianca replied, "The fact that I woke up to this tweet after being up all night taking care of my Husband....This girl really thinks this is a joke...Say I won't pull up! #ZelinaNotInnocent".

Their feud continued this week on RAW, leading to a one-on-one bout between the two women. Bianca Belair ultimately emerged the winner after hitting her KOD finisher on Zelina for the pinfall.

You can see the exchange below, as well as Vega's original Instagram post.

Mientras estaba en streaming, Zelina Vega fue atacada por Bianca Belair.



QUE BUENA RIVALIDADhttps://t.co/hm9IQTYQYg — EL TIM (@TeamWWEChile) August 9, 2020

The fact that I woke up to this tweet after being up all night taking care of my Husband....



This girl really thinks this is a joke...



Say I won't pull up!#ZelinaNotInnocent https://t.co/X645y1OF0X — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) August 6, 2020