Former X-Division Champion, Chris Bey, was in disbelief when Rohit Raju stoled his championship right from under him on the first night of Impact Wrestling's special presentation event: Emergence last month. Now, he wants his rematch, and so do two other X-Division talents - TJP and Trey Miguel. So, Impact Management made the announcement that next week, that these three men will square off in a triple threat match, where the winner will receive a shot at Raju's hard-earned championship.

This week, Trey and TJP faced off in singles competition. It was anyone's game, but Trey got the upper hand when he landed a Meteora off the top rope. Last week, TJP grabbed a win off of Bey after surprising him with a rollup. All three of these men are great challengers for this said championship.

Also on next week's episode:

- Susie will face off against Kimber Lee

- And Jordynne Grace will collide with Tenille Dashwood

Below are some of the highlights from Trey/TJP's match from this week: