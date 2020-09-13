Actor Stephen Amell took to Twitter this evening to praise WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

The former "Arrow" actor said that Orton was better now than he's ever been.

Stephen Amell's full tweet was, "Been watching a TON of wrestling. Biggest takeaway... We are 20 years into the @RandyOrton experience. He's in my Top 5 of all time. And he's better now than he's ever been."

Amell has had his own stint with WWE. At SummerSlam (2015), he and Neville defeated King Barrett and Stardust. That same year he won the WWE Slammy Award for "Celebrity Moment of the Year."

He also appeared at other wrestling promotions. He appeared at ROH's Survival of the Fittest in 2017 and a year later, he wrestled at the All In PPV, where he lost to Christopher Daniels.

As we reported Saturday, Randy Orton unveiled his new apparel line, Slthr.

