- Above is tonight's AEW Dynamite Post-Show with Tony Schiavone giving his reactions to tonight's show and answering questions from the fans.

- AEW announced multiple shows for this weekend's All Out PPV. A special AEW Dark episode is set to air on AEW's YouTube this Friday at 7 pm ET. Below is the full lineup for this weekend:

Friday (9/4)

* AEW Dark (7 pm ET - AEW YouTube)

Saturday (9/5)

* AEW Red Carpet Special (Part 1 - 5 pm ET - AEW YouTube)

* AEW Countdown to All Out (5:30 pm ET - TNT)

* AEW Red Carpet Special (Part 2 - 6:30 pm ET - AEW YouTube)

* AEW All Out: The Buy In (7 pm ET - B/R Live, Traditional PPV, FITE for those outside of North America)

* AEW All Out (8 pm ET - B/R Live, Traditional PPV, FITE for those outside of North America)

- AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega wore a Hana Kimura shirt on tonight's Dynamite. As seen in the video below, the shirt is being sold on Pro Wrestling Tees with the proceeds going to Kimura's mother. Kimura passed away at the age of 22 back in May.