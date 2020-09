Welcome back in and thanks for joining us here for another great episode of AEW Dark! There are eight matches on the card tonight and live coverage will begin right here at 7:00pm EST. Make sure to join in on the discussion leading up to and throughout the show.

SEVEN MATCHES!#AEWDark is stacked for your viewing pleasure tomorrow night!



Watch AEW Dark via our Official YouTube Channel - https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/SUTdXEKjU8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 7, 2020