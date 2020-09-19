AEW has filed a trademark for "Blood Brothers," according to F4Online.com.



The following use description for "Blood Brothers" was filed on September 15 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office by attorney Bradley M. Stohry:

"International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing and staging events with wrestling fan club members"

As noted earlier this week, AEW stars Miro and Chris Jericho recently filed for trademarks.

Miro filed to trademark his ring name on September 13 and Jericho filed to trademark "Million Viewer Man" and "Clint Bobski" on September 14.