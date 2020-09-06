- Above is the post-AEW All Out show with Tony Schiavone reacting to tonight's event and answering questions from fans.

- AEW cameras caught up with the new AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and Tully Blanchard. The duo defeated Hangman Page and Kenny Omega at All Out, thanks to two spiked piledrivers to Page.

"You don't have to win all 30 minutes to be the champions, but you win the last minute and a half — one, two, three — and ya walk out with the prize," Blanchard said. "These guys here dug deep, they dug deeper than anybody, and walked out the best in the world!"

- In the video below, Santana and Ortiz don't sound like they are done with Best Friends after the two teams got into it during tonight's Casino Battle Royale. Santana and Ortiz defeated Best Friends this past Wednesday and thought they had moved on, but apparently not.