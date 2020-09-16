It was announced on tonight's AEW Dynamite that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will team up with Darby Allin and Will Hobbs (who signed with AEW today) against Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks on next week's show. This is a bit of a preview as Moxley is set to defend his title against Archer on October 14.

Also announced, Brodie Lee vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW TNT Championship.

Below is the rest of the lineup for next Wednesday's show:

* Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, and Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks

* Brodie Lee (c) vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW TNT Championship)

* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida and NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante and Ivelisse

* Chris Jericho to appear live

Check out our live coverage of tonight's show by clicking here!