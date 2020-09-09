AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to face the number one contender, Lance Archer, on the October 14 edition of Dynamite. AEW is billing the event as its "Anniversary Show." Archer got the opportunity to face Moxley by winning the Casino Battle Royale at last weekend's All Out PPV.

Next week's Dynamite is currently scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 10 at 8 pm ET. It's possible the show could be moved to Wednesday, September 9, if the NBA Playoffs series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets ends by Game 6.

A number of matches were already announced for next week's show, including NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa defending her title against Ivelisse.

* Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz (Parking Lot Fight)

* FTR vs. Jurassic Express (Non-Title Match - if Jurassic Express wins, they will receive a title match)

* Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Ivelisse (NWA Women's World Championship)

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Private Party

* MJF in action

* Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

