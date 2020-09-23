Multiple matches were announced for next week's show, including Chris Jericho taking on Private Party's Isiah Kassidy. On tonight's Dynamite, during Matt Hardy's segment with Private Party, the Inner Circle came out to talk some trash. Kassidy eventually challenged Jericho to a match, which he later accepted.

Tully Blanchard announced FTR will be doing "20 Minutes of Greatness" matches where the champions will not only pick their opponents, but if their opponents can't win in 20 minutes, FTR gets the victory. Next Wednesday, SCU are the first challengers.

Below is the announced lineup for next week's Dynamite:

* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Britt Baker in action

* FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. SCU

* Ricky Starks (with Taz) vs. Darby Allin

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley appearing

Also announced tonight, on October 7, Chris Jericho will celebrate 30 years in wrestling.

Finally, since Jon Moxley retained his AEW World Championship against Eddie Kingston on tonight's Dynamite, he will officially face Lance Archer on October 14. As noted, Archer tested positive for COVID-19, thus the reason why he wasn't on tonight's show for the six-man tag against Moxley.

IT'S 30 YEARS OF JERICHO!

Join us LIVE as we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of @IAmJericho on October 7th! pic.twitter.com/WDrxgo3NzI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 24, 2020



