AJ Styles recently discussed a number of topics on his Twitch stream, including his initial reaction after being told he was going to win the WWE Championship from Dean Ambrose (currently known as Jon Moxley in AEW). Styles said it was a moment he is extremely proud of because for so many years, he never thought he'd make it to WWE.

"I was really excited," Styles said. "It was a great opportunity for me. I couldn't have been in there with someone better in Dean Ambrose, or Moxley - whatever you want to call him. He's an awesome dude and I had a lot of fun wrestling with him. The opportunity to be the WWE Champion was really cool for me. It was an accomplishment. Who would have thought that AJ Styles would be the WWE Champion? It was a big deal for me."

Styles was asked by a follower about the possibility of working with CM Punk, but Styles was quick to shut it down. The issues between the two men go back quite a ways, but Punk threw a jab at Styles on Twitter earlier this year saying Styles' silence on the racial injustice matters the nation is dealing with "speaks volumes." Styles had responded later, saying he wouldn't react to someone he doesn't respect.

"Nope," Styles said about a possible match between the two. "That will never happen... I don't have to go into detail about that one. I think it's pretty obvious where things stand. I'm not a fan."

Styles has mentioned a few times on recent Twitch stream that he wants to wrestle Triple H. He went a bit further this time, saying that wrestling Triple H is a dream match of his, and he'll do the match wherever Triple H wants to do it.

"I would love to wrestle Triple H [at WrestleMania]," Styles said. "I really want to get in the ring with him. There's always a reason - it's not just because he's Triple H. I always love getting to learn from guys like that. Wrestling The Undertaker was awesome for me. To have that - I've tagged with Triple H in Japan, but I've never went up against him.

"The challenge is out there, Triple H," Styles declared. "If you want some of The Phenomenal One, let me know and we'll take care of business. If you want me to come down to NXT and do it in front of your NXT family, then that's the way it has to be. Just let me know!"

Styles has mentioned several times in recent months about his willingness to retire and step away from in-ring competition. He mentioned again that once he is done with the performing part of his career, he doesn't have any interest in commentary, but does want to be a scout. He thinks it would be an interesting challenge to find people like him that are obsessed with professional wrestling and determined to make it in the business.

"I don't think I would be a good commentator," Styles revealed. "I get too involved. It's like when I play video games - I just get sucked in to it. It wouldn't be good. I could see myself being a recruiter or scout, if you will. I really want to find guys and girls that have wanted to be in the business their whole lives. Or even find people that got into the business and just became obsessed with it, like I was.

"I never wanted to be a pro wrestler," Styles added. "Once I got it in my head that I was going to wrestle, it was all I thought about. It was like a vision quest. You couldn't stop me and couldn't tell me that I wasn't going to make it in the business. You couldn't tell me I wouldn't be somewhere, I was going to make it and you couldn't tell me any different. I was obsessed over it. I just wanted to learn and understand everything."

