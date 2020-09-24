AJ Styles recently went live on his Twitch stream and discussed what he thought was the greatest ladder match of all time. Styles said the first tag team ladder match at No Mercy 1999 where Edge and Christian took on The Hardy Boyz was his favorite because "it changed the game" for all future ladder matches.

"I think we can all agree that the first one between Matt and Jeff Hardy against Edge and Christian changed it all," Styles said. "That has to be the favorite. That was so incredibly done that you'll never forget it. These guys changed it; they changed the way ladder matches were done. You want to know what the hardest thing about a ladder match is? It's to not disappoint.

"Those ladders really hurt," Styles continued. "There's a lot of pain involved with those ladders. You've seen some accidents. People get hurt - A lot of people get hurt. Hopefully I'll come out safe on Sunday. I really just believe that first tag team ladder match was the best. The standing ovation those guys got the next night was incredible. It still gives me cold chills."

Styles will compete in a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship this Sunday at Clash Of Champions against Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy. Styles lost the Intercontinental to Hardy back on August 21.

Join us here at Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of Clash Of Champions this Sunday!

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please give Wrestling Inc. a h/t for the transcription.