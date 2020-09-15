Aleister Black and Andrade could be in the middle of losing their pushes on the WWE RAW brand.

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that when Paul Heyman lost his job as RAW Executive Director earlier this year, word was that Black and Andrade were two guys who could be in trouble as WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon didn't necessarily see a lot in them compared to what Heyman saw in them.

We noted before how last night's RAW indicated that Zelina Vega is breaking away from Andrade and Angel Garza, and starting up a feud with RAW Women's Champion Asuka. This could be a bad sign for Andrade as it's believed that Garza will be the one to go over in a feud between the former tag team partners. Vince has been high up on Garza as it was reported earlier this summer that Vince saw him as a younger version of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Black is currently feuding with Kevin Owens on RAW. He picked up a RAW win over Murphy in early July, but then he lost to Seth Rollins in late July. Black was out of the ring during all of August to sell an injury angle, but he returned for RAW Underground earlier this month, defeating an enhancement wrestler and then losing to Dabba-Kato. He returned to the regular RAW ring on last night's show and lost to Owens, thanks to a distraction from RETRIBUTION.

