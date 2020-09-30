A Fatal 4 Way has been announced for Saturday's Impact Wrestling Victory Road special.

Impact announced today that the match will feature Karl Anderson vs. Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley.

Saturday's match will be a preview for the Fatal 4 Way title match that has been announced for the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Saturday, October 24. That match will feature The Motor City Machine Guns defending the Impact World Tag Team Titles against The Good Brothers, The North, plus Austin and Madman Fulton. You can find the updated BFG card at this link.

Victory Road 2020 will take place this Saturday from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. It will air exclusively on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Heavyweight Title Match:

Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Susie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact X Division Title Match - Defeat Rohit Challenge

TBA vs. Rohit Raju (c)

Unsanctioned Match

Rhino and Heath vs. Reno Scum (c)

Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace

Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers

Impact World Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley vs. Karl Anderson vs. Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander