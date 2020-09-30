The Impact World Tag Team Titles will be defended in a Fatal 4 Way at Bound For Glory.

We noted before how Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had challenged Impact World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns to a title match at Bound For Glory. It was announced this afternoon that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will defend in a Fatal 4 Way against The North plus the team of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

The 2020 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 24 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. Below is the current card:

Impact World Heavyweight Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards or Eric Young (c)

Young will defend against Edwards at Victory Road this Saturday.

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Kylie Rae vs. Susie or Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Purrazzo will defend against Susie at Victory Road this Saturday.

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Madman Fulton and Ace Austin vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)