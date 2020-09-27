Arn Anderson recently took to his YouTube channel to discuss SummerSlam 2010, where Team Nexus, who had been red hot entering the pay-per-view, would end up losing to Team WWE. Anderson said Nexus obviously had a lot of steam left and could have ran for another year at least.

"Absolutely, it had a lot of steam left," Arn said. "Those guys were just getting really hot and the odds were so in their favor. You could have really run for that for another year, at least."

He then went on to say Wade Barrett pinning John Cena at Night Of Champions in 2010 was a month too late, as the damage to Nexus had already been done at SummerSlam. He recalled that Nexus should have been pushed harder throughout that entire time in WWE.

"Yeah, it would have been great if they would have been pushing all along," Arn reflected. "This would have been another cog in the wheel of getting Nexus red hot when you've got that many guys. And obviously they had loosened the rules to where those guys could show up anywhere, anytime. And even if they just got bounced around if there was contact in the match and they weren't initiating it -- I think that was the way that we got out of that. It was still confusing who punched who, but those guys should have been shoved. Every single week, they should have just about took the show over.

"Look what it did for three guys with the NWO," Arn added. "[Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, & Kevin Nash] took the company [WCW] over. There were 80 guys probably on the roster, and three guys were able to dominate the show, take it over, control it, and it was done in a way that was smart, and clever, and it made some sense. Baseball bats will ward off your average bear. So, there was a very easy way to use those numbers to just take the show over, and it had been done before; it could be done again. This was your future. For the most part, these young guys were going to be your future coming up. So, shove them and shove them hard."



Arn then talked about what took so long for Vince McMahon to notice Daniel Bryan and give him an opportunity.

"Well, there was really no reason that made any sense, because all you have to do is listen to the audience and he was getting over, and he was doing it because he was an everyday guy, a blue-collar guy that had earned his way, and paid his dues in the indies. And that word got around," Arn said. "We used to think that indie hotline wasn't all that powerful, but it is. Word gets around, and when there's a new guy out there that the audience feels like should be on one of the big companies and one of the big shows, they'll let you know."

