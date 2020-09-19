Although Asuka is expected to defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Zelina Vega at the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV on September 27, the original plan was for her to face Shayna Baszler, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, those plans changed once Baszler and Nia Jax won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Natalya was also considered as her pairing with Lana was a way to push her towards a title shot, but that also looks to have been dropped.

On a related note, Bianca Belair and Peyton Royce were both in line for pushes, but Vince McMahon apparently forgot about Belair — and despite breaking up The IIconics to give Royce a singles push — both were left off RAW this week. Belair did wrestle on this week's WWE Main Event.

As noted earlier, McMahon was reportedly high on both Royce and Belair and raved about how the two are singles stars during a recent call with the WWE creative team.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.