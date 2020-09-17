The Best Friends defeated Santana and Ortiz in a wild Parking Lot Fight to close out last night's AEW Dynamite. With an assist from Orange Cassidy, the duo picked up the win after Trent put Ortiz through a sheet of wood that was laying across a truck bed.

The original plans for this match was Santana and Ortiz versus Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Apparently, Santana suggested doing it with The Best Friends, and AEW Coach Jerry Lynn was prominent in putting this match together. Although, every wrestler involved was said to throw in some ideas, as well.

The concept for the match was brought up by AEW President Tony Khan, who also helped with putting the actual match together.

As noted, the Parking Lot Fight received praise from Khan, who noted it was all done in one take.