Tonight's AEW Dynamite finished off with a wild Parking Lot Fight between Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz. With an assist from Orange Cassidy near the end, Chuck Taylor and Trent were able to pick up the victory, and ride off into the night in Sue's van.

After the match, Mick Foley gave big props to everyone involved in the fight.

"WORLD CLASS BRAWL on @AEWonTNT. All four of these guys should be commended for that amazing #ParkingLotBrawl - but they're going to be feeling that one for a while! Well done @trentylocks @SexyChuckieT @Santana_Proud @Ortiz_Powerful."

Foley then felt compelled to tweet out a video about the match, saying all four wrestlers "will be feeling that one for awhile," but noted the wrestlers were "as safe as they could be under the circumstances." Foley continued that they can't have too many matches like that, but he gave the fight "two thumbs way up."

AEW President Tony Khan (who appeared on tonight's event) also gave his thoughts after the show, calling the Parking Lot Fights one of the best matches they've ever had on Dynamite.

"Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite tonight, and congratulations to the Best Friends and Sue, and thank you to Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz for one of the best matches we've ever had here on Dynamite."

Khan also dropped an interesting note that everything fans saw in that match was done in one take. The only adjustment made was bleeping Santana saying the f-word to Taylor.

"It was all shot at once in one take. No edits other than dropping the audio on the F-word. One amazing take."

