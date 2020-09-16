- Above is the AEW Dynamite Post-Show with Tony Schiavone giving his thoughts on tonight's show and answering questions from the fans.

- Last week, The Young Bucks were given a storyline fine of $5,000 each for double superkicking Alex Marvez as he attempted to get an interview with them. Before the first match of tonight's Dynamite, Matt and Nick Jackson came to the ring and double superkicked the referee. They headed to the back where Matt tossed AEW President Tony Khan a pile of cash — while Nick said, "You want to fine us, Tony? Take your money." — and left the building. Khan has appeared previously on Dynamite in backstage shots, but this is one of the more deliberate attempts to include him in a segment.

What was the meaning of this attack by the @youngbucks?!



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/EjeKWDyDJA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 17, 2020

- Mick Foley gave props to MJF after his promo on tonight's show.

"Man, that @The_MJF has SUPERSTAR written all over him, doesn't he? I know money when I smell it...and I smell money!"

MJF responded to Foley shortly after with a gif.