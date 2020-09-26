Last month, Triple had back-to-back days of selling off some of his WWE stock — 45,388 shares on August 26 and then 7,419 on August 27. Triple H cashed in around a combined $2,410,158 with those sales.

Earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon sold 57,573 shares of Class A Common Stock, bringing in around $2,255,710. She still has 76,324 shares to her name.

Alex McCarthy of ITRWrestling.com reported the couple's stock sales are nothing out of the ordinary, as they've done this previously over the last few years. Triple H and Stephanie are apparently using the money for personal reasons, primarily for the purchase of a new home.

Other than Triple H's 25th anniversary celebration, the report also noted two haven't been seen at main rosters for quite awhile, but this is likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic as WWE now has more focused teams for each show. Shane McMahon has been more involved with RAW (even beyond RAW Underground) while Triple H remains focused on handling NXT.