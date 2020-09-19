WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match at the forthcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the primary reason WWE is doing an Ambulance Match is to "protect McIntyre from taking a pin while getting the title off him" and that several signs have been pointing to Orton winning the championship.

The report noted that with Orton suffering two clean losses at the last two PPVs--against McIntyre and Lee--the writing is on the wall for him to win his 14th world championship. Furthermore, there has been talk that the planned Orton vs. Edge match at WrestleMania 37 would be for the WWE championship.

The report also noted that Ambulance Matches in WWE are almost a lock for "a fluke finish" and that Lee could be added to the match to make it a triple-threat contest.

As reported earlier, Lee will face McIntyre during Monday's go-home episode of Raw with Clash of Champions implications. According to the storyline, if Lee defeats McIntyre and Orton is unable to compete at the pay-per-view, Lee will replace The Viper.

On last week's edition of Monday Night Raw, the match between McIntyre and Lee ended in a no contest due to interference from RETRIBUTION. The show ended with McIntyre and Lee hitting flip dives onto the outside of the ring to take out members of the RETRIBUTION and The Hurt Business.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.