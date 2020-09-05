- Above is a clip of the Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions with Jerry Lawler. Austin had Lawler sketch a superhero (Batman) in under a minute. The episode will be available on demand on the WWE Network tomorrow.

- Multiple indie shows have been added to the WWE Network this morning. The events included: ICW Fear and Loathing XI, WXW We Love Wrestling Kutenholz, EVOLVE 124, and PROGRESS: Chapter 83.

- As noted, former U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang commented on Vince McMahon's edict on WWE Superstars discontinuing their use of third party platforms, such as Twitch and Cameo. The news on Vince's memo was first exclusively reported here at Wrestling Inc. You can check out backstage reactions here and other reactions here. Yesterday, WWE Hall of Famer Batista retweeted Yang:

"If I'm not the Secretary of Labor I'm pretty confident I'll have his or her number to talk about the ridiculous classification of WWE wrestlers as independent contractors while controlling their name and likeness for years, even for something as benign as Cameo," Yang wrote.

"#NoComment, but I am retweeting! [Laughing emoji] #RealTalk," Batista responded.