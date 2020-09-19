WWE NXT UK relaunched earlier this week, and as seen above, BT Sport put together a behind-the-scenes look at how teams from different locations did the latest tapings.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom led the NXT UK tapings from the United States while things went on in London. Due to travel restrictions, Pete Dunn hasn't been able to wrestle in NXT since March, but worked as a producer for NXT UK.

Earlier today, Triple H commented on the return of NXT UK.

"The relaunch of @NXTUK was accomplished by the unprecedented collaboration of teams @BTSportWWE in London, #WWENXT producers and staff in Orlando, and the @WWE studio in CT. Incredible teamwork and amazing finished product! #WeAreNXTUK"

The NXT UK relaunch episode is now available for viewing on the WWE Network, and airs each Thursday at 3 pm ET on the Network.