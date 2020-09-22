Before he makes his AEW Dynamite debut on a special "Late Night Dynamite", Benjamin Carter made a stop on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to chat with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausmanabout his journey from the island of Jersey to AEW. Carter revealed that it was AEW star Britt Baker who helped get his name on AEW President Tony Khan's radar, helping him get his foot into AEW.

"So it was kind of weird. It kind of just came out with nowhere," Carter revealed. "I think I did the GCW Jersey Shore show in late July, and it was actually Britt Baker who had like, she said she was like bored in quarantine [and] was checking out the GCW show. She's seen some of my stuff on Twitter and [was] obviously watching the show, and she followed me on my social media.

"And apparently she had been like, 'oh, wow. This guy's pretty good. Let me show Tony Khan his stuff.' She literally showed Tony Khan, and Tony Khan was like, 'yeah, let's bring him in.' And then I got a message from Christopher Daniels on Twitter a few days later, and I was like, 'what the hell?' It was very much like, 'I literally can't believe it.' Like I'm trying to pinch myself, so it all happened just completely out of the blue. I've really got Britt Baker to thank for a lot of it, and obviously, I'm a huge fan of hers to begin with. So it was very cool that would end up being the case."

Carter has spent most of his young career on the indies mostly wrestling for Game Changer Wrestling and Absolute Intense Wrestling. Carter described what it was like to for him to walk into the AEW locker room for the first time.

"Oh man, like I mean, words cannot do it justice," Carter admitted. "It's crazy being from such a such a small place where people don't necessarily like get out of the island to begin with, and now, I'm like four years removed from leaving my little island of Jersey. Here I am like wrestling on AEW seeing my name on a big screen.

"I won't be able to wrap my head around how cool that is even now, it's crazy. I can't wait for everyone to check out me and Scorpio. I'm going to bring the fight to him as well. If anyone thinks it's going to be just a quick one, they're in for a shock because I'm going to bring the fight to him."

Carter made his AEW debut on Dark against Ricky Starks, and the match received a lot of acclaim boosting Carter's name recognition for a wider audience. Carter talked about his feelings heading into the match.

"Considering the circumstances, yes, I was very nervous, but I was surprisingly calm because I knew if I just went out there and nothing went wrong, then I know I'll be in a good spot because I have faith in my ability," Carter said. "But Britt Baker was like, 'hey, you can't make me look bad now.' I was like, 'alright, god damn it. I'll try not to, no pressure,' but I kind of learned from my experience that I guess I kind of thrive off the pressure. Luckily, I didn't fold, and I had a good showing, so I was really happy with it."

Carter is set to face Scorpio Sky in his Dynamite debut. He spoke on how he found out about the match as well as the nervous excitement he has for it.

"I remember walking up to the thing expecting to be like, 'OK Ben Carter, Dark against this person' and then it was like, 'vs. Scorpio Sky' and it said like, 'TV Special,'" Carter recalled. "I was like, 'what? Is this a mistake like what's going on?' I just think that's crazy. I'm glad that they have the faith in me to go out there on national television and put on a show, which I fully intend on doing.

"Literally, words can't describe how cool that is, just the prospect of it airing right after the NBA playoffs. Jericho [and] Jim Ross are going to be on commentary. I'm freaking out but in a good way. It's gonna be a lot of fun. I'm just as shocked as anyone to be honest."

Benjamin Carter faces Scorpio Sky tonight on a special late night, Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite.