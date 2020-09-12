Billie Kay was born and raised in Australia, where she became a wrestling fan at a young age. She got into WWE during the Attitude Era and that is what inspired her to eventually step into the ring herself.

Kay was asked which wrestler she most admired while growing up when she joined The Chris Van Vliet Show.

"I mean, The Rock. Everybody knows that about me, and it sounds boring because it's always him, but I can' - in every aspect of wrestling, it always goes back to him for me," revealed Kay. "In every way: his character, he's entertaining, his in-ring abilities, everything about him I was just drawn to. And I loved a lot of the wrestlers, I loved watching them, but he was always the one where I was like, 'Wow! I want to be like that!' When I turn the TV on, I want to be in the ring and I want to affect someone's life the way he's affected [mine] because it was just electrifying, pun intended."

Fortunately for Kay, she and The Rock were able to cross paths once, and she vividly remembers when she first met her idol.

"As soon as I came to WWE, I always had that in the back of my head. 'I want to meet him, I want to meet him,' and it was on my bucket list of goals to do. And I knew one day it would happen, I just didn't know when," said Kay. "So when I found out he was going to be at SmackDown [20th Anniversary], I was so nervous, and I texted everybody I knew and I was like, 'When is he arriving? I need someone to film this. I'll be waiting, I'll be ready to go,' and I was just shaking with excitement, and I was walking backstage and I heard his music.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh. He's here, he's here, he's here,' and they were just rehearsing a few things. I walked out and I could see him, and I'm standing there and I just started sweating. I was so nervous and I was getting flustered, and I was like, 'Okay.' So I walked over the ramp, which is where the video was taken that everyone saw, and I'm just standing there.

"Then he gets out of the ring and he starts walking up, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' and my heart, my chest tightened, and he's getting closer, and closer, and closer. And then he went the wrong way and he wasn't on the ramp anymore, and I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, no, no, no, no. This is my only chance!' So, I was in very high heels, so I walked all the way to the edge, and he saw me and we made eye contact. And I put my hands out, and in my head, I'm going to have to jump off the ramp; I'm going to have to jump off this to get him to hug him and meet him. And thank goodness he realized I was waiting for him.

"The sweetheart that he is, he turned around and walked up the ramp because I was fully committed to jumping off in high heels and possibly landing on him. But I knew I had to do it, so he comes up the ramp and I started bawling my eyes out straight away, and I just hugged him and he hugged me back, and it was just the greatest moment of all time. There was so many cameras taking photos, and videos, and everything, and he had a little conversation.

"And you're right, he made the moment all about me and said some very sweet things to me, just saying how good we were doing and just to keep it up, and just some really sweet things. And I will cherish those words for the rest of my life because it was such a crazy moment.

"I feel like my whole life had to let up to that point because I had made it in my mind when I met him, so it was such a special moment. And we got a picture, and I posted it on social media, and even my personal accounts as well. I had people that I hadn't spoken to since high school – people that I hadn't even spoken to in 10 years that weren't even my friend on Facebook anymore, messaging me, saying, 'Oh my goodness, you did it,' because they all knew that in high school, that's what I wanted to do. That's who I wanted to meet, that's why I wanted to be a WWE Superstar and to meet The Rock. So, I was so overwhelmed and it was just one of the greatest moments of my life."

But it turns out it wasn't just a one-off conversation between Kay and The Rock, as she revealed that they've stayed in contact since then.

"He's just the kindest person that you will ever meet, and we've spoken since then as well, which blows my mind that I've had conversations with him in the real world. It's just amazing, incredible," stated Kay.

The IIconics are well-known for their catchphrases, and perhaps no one in pro wrestling history had more infamous sayings than The Rock. Kay was asked what her favorite catchphrase of her idol is.

"I'm going through just thinking about my absolute favorite. I mean, 'If Ya Smell,' is going to be up there. I feel like 'It Doesn't Matter,' would be my favorite," revealed Kay. "I really had to think about it then. I didn't want to give you the wrong answer. Yeah, I think 'It Doesn't Matter.' I used to love it when he was like, 'Is that really what you think? It doesn't matter what you think!' I mean, that used to make me laugh every single time and you knew it was coming. So yeah, that's really my favorite."

