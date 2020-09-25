Booker T recently discussed rumors of Melina coming back to WWE on his Hall Of Fame podcast. While Melina has recently denied the rumors of her return, Booker gave his thoughts on the subject and offered up some very high praise of Melina. Booker said that he feels like she's one of the best females WWE ever had and compared her to the likes of Trish Stratus.

"One thing about Melina is - I'm not sure if everyone remembers - but she was with MNM," Booker said. "Joey Mercury and John Morrison. They were a really cool team. Melina is one of the best female wrestlers inside the squared circle that I have ever seen. I always rank Melina very high at the top of the card as far as women in the locker room. Trish Stratus, Melina - that category. She's that good inside the squared circle."

"I told her that one day at a signing when I saw her in New York," Booker added. "I told her I thought she was the best that WWE had to offer at that point in time that went out and performed. I always thought she was prime and the best at going out there and making it look real. So, I'm glad to see her back in the WWE."

Melina hasn't been featured with the company in ten years and is expected to be used to help the younger talent elevate their game and star power. Booker weighed in and said the roster can certainly benefit from having Melina around.

"I think the talent can definitely feed off of it," Booker said. "People can say what they want to say about the business, but some people bring it to life. Melina is one of those people that when she went out and performed, she brought it to life. When she was beating up those girls, you really felt the tension that was going down in the ring. It felt real. She was one of the best actors we had at that time. I say actors because that's what we do - we go out and perform.

"We try to do it to the level that we can suspend the imagination for the moment for the crowd," Booker continued. "Melina could do it for the crowd, but she could do it for the guys in the back as well. Everybody respected her work and to see her back in the company, she can certainly be a beacon of light for those in the company that are trying to figure out what this thing is all about. I was showing someone a match the other day; it was Charlotte vs. Chelsea Green and it's the perfect example of someone that knows what's going on and has that experience vs. someone that still has a lot to do. You have that ring general taking charge and working to bring the lesser experienced one up to her level but you could still see that greenness and that there was still a lot of work to do. Same thing with Melina; she can work with these young girls to help them along."

