After months of back and forth feuding, it was made official on tonight's Dynamite that Big Swole will meet Britt Baker at Saturday's All Out: The Buy In.

Since going down with a knee injury, Baker touted her big return at the PPV. The two women will be involved in a Tooth and Nail Match. Rules have yet to be announced, but Swole said she was coming to Baker's job on Saturday and they are fighting.

Swole had previously defeated Reba to get a match against Baker, who then made it a handicap match, since Swole didn't specify the type of match. Last week, Swole defeated Baker, Penelope Ford, and Reba last week in a Handicap Match. Before the bout, Baker was so confident about the win that she said Swole could have any match she wanted, if she won.

Baker attacked Swole during her interview on tonight's show, landing a low superkick and lock jaw.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Moxley's Paradigm Shift finisher is banned.

AEW Women's World Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. FTR

Mimosa Mayhem Match

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Match can be won by pinfall, submission, or throwing the opponent into a tank of mimosa.

21-Man Casino Battle Royale

Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., TBA

Winner receives future AEW World Championship Match.

Broken Rules Match

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

If Hardy loses, he leaves AEW.

Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Grayson) vs. The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky

The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)

Tooth and Nail Match (The Buy In)

Britt Baker vs. Big Swole