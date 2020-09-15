Bruce Prichard recently spoke on his Something To Wrestle With show on YouTube and shared his thoughts on The Honky Tonk Man - the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He went on to talk about the past rumors of Macho Man being the one that was supposed to end the title reign of Honky Tonk Man instead of going on to challenge for the WWE Heavyweight Championship.

"I have no idea if Honky refused to drop the Intercontinental Championship," Prichard said. "However, I do know that the plan for Randy Savage to go on and win the [WWF World Heavyweight Championship] at WrestleMania IV was in the works in September/October of 1987."

Ultimately, The Honky Tonk Man would drop the belt to The Ultimate Warrior in a shocking 31 seconds. That match ended his reign as Intercontinental Champion at 454 days. Prichard went on to say that although Honky Tonk Man agreed to do business that night, he never let The Ultimate Warrior press slam him again.

"Well, it kind of goes back to what I said before," Prichard said. "I think rumor, innuendo, and folklore, in reality, are two different things. Honky didn't have a problem, and I think it was the right thing to do for Warrior. Obviously, Honky agrees with that, and it was the right thing to do for business and it was good, but I also tell you that Honky didn't ever let him press slam him ever again after that, and not grab... by the nuts, that's for d--n sure. He only did that one time."

The Honky Tonk man made several unsuccessful attempts to reclaim the title, but only managed to get further down the card before ultimately leaving the company. Prichard mentioned how, at the time, the company just didn't know what else they could have done with him and it was just one of those things where it was time to move on.

"I think we had done a lot with The Honky Tonk Man and it may have been time," Prichard said. "I don't know what else we could have done during that period, but it was kind of time to go in a lot of respects. You grow accustomed to the people. You like the people one way or another or you dislike them one way or another, and for me, I was just kind of like Wayne. He was "Rock and Roll" Wayne Ferris to me. Just - Honky Tonk Man, greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.