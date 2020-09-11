Former SmackDown women's champion Carmella took to her Instagram recently to post a picture with the caption,"Soul full of sunshine."

The Queen of Staten Island was also trending online after last week's episode of SmackDown as a result of Paul Heyman calling Corey Graves "Carmella's latest boyfriend" during the live broadcast.

Carmella has spoken in the past about the difficulties of revealing that she was in a relationship with Graves, whose marriage was coming to an end right when they started getting together.

"It wasn't easy... still isn't. People are cruel," Carmella wrote on Twitter back in June. The two have since launched their "Bare With Us" podcast on all audio platforms. You can read more about that here.

Check out Carmella's full Instagram post below: