AEW announced Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will face Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss in a No DQ Tag Match on this Wednesday's Dynamite.

On last week's show, Jericho took out Janela in singles competition as he looked to send a message to his All Out opponent, Orange Cassidy. Post-match, Jericho and Hager continued to beat up Janela. This brought Janela's tag partner out to the ring to help out, although Kiss got dropped by Hager soon after. In a bit of payback, during the Casino Battle Royale at All Out, Kiss eliminated Hager.

Jericho hinted who he'd be feuding with next during his most recent Saturday Night Special:

"Like I said, 14 weeks, it was the 'Summer of Orange' and it was really, really fun. I really enjoyed it, glad I got to do it, it was an honor," Jericho stated. "Who would I like to feud with next? There's a lot of people, actually, I know exactly who I'm kinda going to be feuding with next. Who my next story is with, once again, it's all about the stories. You'll find out on Wednesday. That was kind of the blow-off for Jericho and Orange, for now, I'm sure we could always go back to it at some point."

Below is the updated lineup:

* Kip Sabian to announce his best man for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford

* Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes (AEW TNT Championship)

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* Matt Hardy to talk

* Fallout from All Out PPV

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela (No DQ Tag Match)