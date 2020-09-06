After losing to Orange Cassidy in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match at AEW All Out, Chris Jericho jumped on his YouTube channel for this week's Saturday Night Special.

Jericho talked about the finish, and how he wanted to sell his reaction to getting knocked back into the big tank of mimosa.

"After taking two of Orange's Orange Punches — Superman Punches — I didn't want to just be like, floundering around in the drink," Jericho said. "So, it wasn't savoring, it kinds of like, 'Wow,' accepting the reality that I had lost, and also selling his finish. I'm really proud of the Mimosa Mayhem Match, I thought it went as great as it possibly could have. Maybe even better.

"Because when I had the idea, it was very much — I knew that it seemed weird in concept, and I knew that when I first mentioned it and first said it that people would go, 'What? That doesn't make any sense.' But I also knew after the first one, everybody would want to do it because it's all about the drama."

Jericho was then asked about moving on from Cassidy and who he'd like to feud with next in AEW. Jericho revealed fans would find out who he'll work with on this Wednesday's Dynamite.

"It wasn't a feud, it wasn't an angle, it wasn't a storyline, it was an experiment," Jericho said of his work with Cassidy. "Can we get Orange Cassidy to the next level and make him a main event draw in AEW? And we did that. I knew that he had it in him, we just added a few different shades to him, so he's a more well-rounded character, not just the 'lazy guy.' Now he shows fire, show some attitude, he can do a promo. He's a great babyface, he really is.

"Like I said, 14 weeks, it was the 'Summer of Orange' and it was really, really fun. I really enjoyed it, glad I got to do it, it was an honor. Who would I like to feud with next? There's a lot of people, actually, I know exactly who I'm kinda going to be feuding with next. Who my next story is with, once again, it's all about the stories. You'll find out on Wednesday. That was kind of the blow-off for Jericho and Orange, for now, I'm sure we could always go back to it at some point."

