Orange Cassidy defeated Chris Jericho in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match at tonight's AEW All Out.
The winner of the match was decided either by pinfall, submission, or by being thrown into a giant tank of orange juice and bubbly that sat at ringside.
Cassidy hit Jericho with two superman punches to send him flying into the tank. Cassidy is now up 2-1 against Jericho after their three matches together.
You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:
.@IAmJericho came well prepared for Orange Cassidy! #AEWAllOut— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
?? https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Xc1Roe62uD
.@orangecassidy is staying one step ahead of @IAmJericho in this #MimosaMayhemMatch.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/hWCDJrXonO— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
.@orangecassidy flattens Jericho! #AEWAllOut— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
?? https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/DsmRiMT62N