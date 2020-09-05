Orange Cassidy defeated Chris Jericho in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match at tonight's AEW All Out.

The winner of the match was decided either by pinfall, submission, or by being thrown into a giant tank of orange juice and bubbly that sat at ringside.

Cassidy hit Jericho with two superman punches to send him flying into the tank. Cassidy is now up 2-1 against Jericho after their three matches together.

