On this past Monday's RAW it was revealed WWE had offered contracts to members of RETRIBUTION — despite the group causing problems on WWE's shows for weeks.

T-BAR offered up an explanation earlier today, noting it was financially better for WWE to sign them, than to continue hiring security guards.

"WWE offered us contracts because it was financially cheaper than all of the security guards we kept injuring. We signed the contracts to pay for our hired guns to do our dirty work. Our goal is still to destroy our current employer, WWE."

In another Tweet, T-BAR wrote:

"Yes WWE is paying us to destroy their company, because we were successfully destroying it regardless. They think if we are under contract then they can contain/manage our chaos. But they will be unsuccessful. Stop overthinking literally everything."

Chris Jericho offered up his thoughts on the RETRIBUTION member's explanation by retweeting him and simply writing, "Huh?"

As noted, the five main members of the group are currently: Mia Yim (Reckoning), Mercedes Martinez (Retaliation), Dominik Dijakovic (T-BAR), Dio Maddin (Mace), and Shane Thorne (Slapjack).