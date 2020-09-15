AEW star Chris Jericho has provided an update on the first-ever AEW video game while interacting with fans on his Saturday Night Special podcast.

As Jericho has mentioned in the past, AEW referee Aubrey Edwards and EVP Kenny Omega are spearheading the process of developing the video game, which has been in the works for a while.

"Kenny and Aubrey have a lot to do with the direction of the game. They are spending a lot of time on its development, putting in a lot of time. We want to ensure that the video game is done right and it is not a half-assed effort," said Jericho.

Jericho also compared the video game development process to the extended time AEW took to launch its action figure collection, which has received a lot of great reviews.

"I look at our video game similar to our action figure line. People have really appreciated the quality of those toys and how cool they look. I think our video game has to follow in the same suit and be something special. Since people have been waiting anxiously for the game, we want to ensure it is really good."



Jericho also took a moment during the show to pick his Top 5 rising stars in AEW.

"I'll go with Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, Sammy Guevara, and Thunder Rosa. I'll also throw in Penelope Ford there," said Jericho, the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Jericho also gave props to Sonny Kiss, who he originally wanted to work with during the early days of AEW.

"I really enjoyed working with Sonny [in the tag team match last week on Dynamite]. I've been wanting to work with Sonny since Week 3 of Dynamite when I faced Darby. He is a very interesting talent, and he has a different vibe from any other character. There's something cool and unique there."

