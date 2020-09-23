After getting decimated by the current AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee a couple weeks back, Cody made his return to AEW TV on tonight's Dynamite. Lee defeated Orange Cassidy in tonight's AEW TNT Championship Match, but Cody made his presence known after the match.

Cody made his way to the ring to beat up some of the other Dark Order members as Lee made his way to the back. The former TNT Champion was also sporting a new look as he has now gone back to his dark hair look. This is the first time Cody has gone with dark hair in AEW.

As noted, Cody is set to host the upcoming TBS competitive competition show Go-Big Show and had been off AEW since his loss to Lee.

Later, in a backstage segment, Brodie Lee challenged Cody to a Dog Collar Match and said he had one week to answer him.

