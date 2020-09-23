Cody hasn't been seen on AEW programming since suffering a shockingly brutal defeat to Brodie Lee on August 22. It was later revealed that Cody was taking time away from AEW to film for the upcoming Go-Big Show that will be premiering soon on TBS.

Cody sent a text message out this afternoon using the Community Chat that showed the fastest route from Macon, Georgia where the Go-Big Show is being filmed to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida where AEW has been hosting and filming regular Dynamite episodes. The blue dot on Cody's map indicates that he's already in Jacksonville, so it appears as if we will see his return to AEW tonight for the first time in over a month.

You can check out his text below:

You can also check out the preview for the Go-Big Show below as well. Cody will be serving as a judge on the talent show alongside Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Nettles and Rosario Dawson.