WWE Hall Of Famer, D-Von Dudley, recently joined the Pro Wrestling Junkies team for a Q & A session and went in depth on his and Bully Ray's individual singles runs in TNA. D-Von revealed that he had to fight for every bit of time he got with the company while Bully Ray was in on production meetings and had more leverage for his run. He went on to say that Hulk Hogan was one who stood up for him and tried to get him a solid push.

"I know sometimes Bully likes to take credit for all the TNA fame and all that," D-Von said. "Here's the deal - when we were in TNA and I did have that singles run, nobody down there believed I could do it. They gave Bully the rocket and let him go sky high, but he was also in the production meetings and was able to persuade them a little more. I wasn't in those meetings. I had to fight for everything. To have Hulk Hogan take a stand and ask, 'Why the hell aren't we doing something with D-Von? He's doing everything right' - for Hogan to come out and do that said everything right there. TNA made a whole bunch of promises, but of course didn't keep it up."

D-Von later discussed who he wishes he could have had a dream singles match at WrestleMania with. He said he would have loved to have that match with Hulk Hogan and would have preferred it be a barbed wire match because he says Hogan is afraid of barbed wire. He also revealed that he is a huge Hogan fan and said he's the reason that he got into the business.

"In a singles match [my dream opponent] would be Hogan," D-Von said. "It would have to be Hogan. I was such a huge fan of his. I idolized the man and he's the reason why I got into this business. I remember him cutting a promo saying, 'You know something, Hulkamaniacs, one day you little Hulksters are going to wind up getting big saying your prayers and taking your vitamins and you're going to have to get in the ring with me and I'm going to take you out, brother!' I remember seeing that and telling my grandmother at the time, 'I'm gonna be that kid!'"

"For the stipulation to the match, though, it would have to be barbed wire," D-Von said. "I know the man is definitely afraid of barbed wire, so that means it's an easy win for me. A lot of people just don't know how to act when you add barbed wire, thumb tacks and fire, too."

